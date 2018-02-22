Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro sale today: Reliance Jio cashback of Rs 2,200, upto 4.5TB data

Redmi Note 5 had immense pressure to live up to the legacy of Redmi Note 4. Xiaomi knew that and to meet the expectations, the company launched not one but two new phones. The Redmi Note 5 seems like an incremental update with a modern face. The Redmi Note 5 Pro, on the other hand, is a segment ahead in terms of just specifications, which also makes it the most expensive Redmi phone launched in India.

Both the smartphones are going on sale for the first time today on Flipkart and Xiaomi's official online store at 12pm. To make the launch even more lucrative, Xiaomi is offering cashbacks and protection plans along with the device. The Mi Protect is being offered at a price of Rs 899 for Redmi Note 5 Pro and for Redmi Note 5, Mi Protect is available at Rs 699. This plan gives the device safety from accidental and liquid damage.

Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro buyers will also get an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 in the form of recharge vouchers of Rs 50 each from Reliance Jio. These vouchers can be availed for a discount in later recharges on the Jio network by using the MyJio application.

Apart from the cashback, Jio and Redmi Note 5/Pro users can avail a double data offer on the first three recharges. The offer can even be availed on the biggest data plan of Rs 9,999 which would amount to 1.5TB data on a single recharge. The user can get the same amount of data for two subsequent recharges.

These benefits make the new latest duo of Redmi phones an attractive proposition for Reliance Jio offers. However, purchasing them can be a task in itself. Going by Xiaomi's previous track record, getting a Redmi smartphone during the initial sales requires a special skill set.

The new Redmi series has been a monumental success for Xiaomi. The Redmi Note 4 played an important part in making Xiaomi the best-selling smartphone brand in India. According to latest data from IDC, Xiaomi overtook Samsung in Q4 2017 and grew to 26.8 per cent in terms of market share.

As a direct response, Samsung is rumoured to launch a new series focused on tackling the immediate threat. This new series is expected to offer much better value for money compared to the current Samsung phones in the market.