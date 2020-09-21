Xiaomi rolls out 'Mi Store on Wheels'; to sell smartphones, smart TVs, CCTV cameras

Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer Xiaomi's smartphone and smart TV sub-brand Mi India launched 'Mi Store on Wheels' to maximise the retail experience in small cities and towns across the nation. Manu Kumar Jain, Global Vice President and Managing Director of Xiaomi's India operations, made the announcement today and shared several photos of the mobile stores via Twitter.

The Mi Store on Wheels, which looks like any regular food truck, is a moving van with a pop-up store set up on its back. Apart from offering the latest smartphones from the company, the stores would also sell Mi Smart TVs, Mi Box 4K, Mi TV Stick, Mi CCTV Cameras, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Redmi Earbuds S, Mi Sunglasses, powerbanks, and chargers.

Jain, in a tweet, said: "Mi"les to go before we sleep! Excited to launch "#MiStore-on-wheels", an innovative concept that brings #retail experience to the heart of #India, connecting villages through a moving store. So proud of our #offline #team who completed this project in just 40 days.

Jain said that the project was completed within 40 days and aims to bring Xiaomi products to customers in non-metro cities and villages. The mobile van also carries a distinct serial number on its doors which appears to be the company's way of tracking these mobile stores.

The initiative, which was introduced first in Chhattisgarh, covers Basna to Sankara and Bhawarpur to Pithora. The 'Mi Store on Wheels' would also be present at popular weekly haats and markets.

Muralikrishnan B, COO, Mi India, said, "Following all the necessary hygiene and safety practices, while regulating crowds and maintaining social distance, 'Mi Store on Wheels' outlets will be fully safe for consumers to visit." The moving store will also gather feedback from the customers, the company said.

