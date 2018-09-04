Xiaomi unveils new Redmi Note 5 Pro variant in Red colour

Xiaomi has launched the red variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The company had given us a glimpse of the new version on their Twitter handle. The device is currently available on Xiaomi's official site and will soon be made available via Flipkart as well.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in February this year and was made available in four colours including lake blue, black, champagne gold and rose gold. With the new red colour, the device is now available in a total of five colours.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro handles Xiaomi mid-range presence. At the time of launch, Redmi Note 5 Pro was one of the first devices to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 chipset. Now, the segment is crowded with options. The Note 5 Pro has its competition cut out against devices like the Asus Zenfone Max Pro, Honor 9N, Nokia 6.1 Plus and even Mi A2 (Snapdragon 660) to a certain extent.

The new Red version of the Redmi Note 5 Pro is expected to revive the sales of the device in its mid-life. In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with robust numbers which include a dual-lens camera with one 12-megapixel lens and another 5-megapixel lens. The front facing camera comes with a 20-megapixel lens. As discussed above, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 636 and is available in two variants. The 4GB RAM 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 whereas the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999.