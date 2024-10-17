Xiaomi unveils Redmi A4 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2; see price

Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi A4 5G, the first smartphone in India to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform. Unveiled at the India Mobile Congress 2024, this entry-level device aims to provide 5G connectivity at an affordable price, making it accessible to millions across the country. Set to launch at under ₹10,000, the Redmi A4 5G is poised to redefine the budget smartphone market in India.

The launch represents a significant milestone in Xiaomi’s continued collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. Both companies aim to drive India’s digital transformation by delivering powerful 5G connectivity in an affordable device designed specifically for the Indian market. “Celebrating 10 years in India, the Redmi A4 5G is a testament to our commitment to bring advanced technology to every Indian,” said Muralikrishnan B, President of Xiaomi India. “We’re proud to play a role in bridging the digital divide and accelerating India’s shift to 5G with this device.”

The Redmi A4 5G, powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, offers several features to enhance user experience. The device includes upgraded CPU performance for efficient multitasking, dual-band NavIC for accurate location tracking, and AI-enhanced audio for improved sound quality. The A4 5G is engineered to handle smooth gaming and high-quality video streaming, bringing a premium experience to an entry-level price point.

According to Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm India, “Access to 5G is a vital component of the vision for a digitally advanced India. The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 was developed with affordability in mind, ensuring that 5G connectivity is available to more consumers. We’re excited to partner with Xiaomi to expand the reach of this technology.”