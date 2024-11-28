Some Jio, Vi, Airtel users may stop receiving OTPs after November 30 because of this TRAI deadline

Indian mobile users could face disruptions in receiving One-Time Passwords (OTPs) as telecom giants Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio race to meet a critical deadline set by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The telecom watchdog has extended the final deadline to December 1, 2024, for implementing new traceability rules designed to combat spam and phishing messages.

The new rules require telecom operators to trace the origin of all commercial messages, including OTPs, to clamp down on fraudulent activities. By identifying the source of messages, telecom providers can block malicious communications, protecting users from scams. However, failing to meet this deadline could result in widespread delays or even blockages of OTPs, affecting essential services like banking, e-commerce, and social media.

TRAI has provided a phased implementation timeline. Until November 30, operators will issue daily warnings to entities failing to comply with chain declaration requirements. Starting December 1, messages from non-compliant entities will be blocked entirely.

The enforcement of these rules is expected to enhance consumer security in the long run but may cause temporary disruptions in OTP delivery. This could hinder routine online transactions and account verifications that rely heavily on OTPs for secure authentication.

As telecom operators work to comply with the regulations, users are advised to take proactive measures to secure their accounts and reduce dependency on OTPs:

• Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Strengthen account security by adding an extra layer of authentication beyond OTPs.

• Beware of Phishing Attempts: Be cautious about clicking on suspicious links or downloading unknown apps.

• Secure Your Device: Regularly update your device’s software, use strong passwords, and install reputable security apps.

TRAI’s new traceability framework is part of its broader effort to safeguard consumers from spam and fraud. By mandating the identification of message origins, TRAI aims to create a more secure digital environment.