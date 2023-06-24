YouTube expanding into online gaming with 'Playables' reportedly in testing phase

In a recent development, YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, is reportedly conducting internal tests on a new product aimed at providing online gaming experiences to its users. According to an email sent to Google employees, the product, dubbed 'Playables,' has been introduced for testing purposes, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Friday. The invitation extends to employees, who are now encouraged to explore and evaluate the gaming capabilities of the platform, featuring initial titles such as the popular arcade game Stack Bounce.

To ensure accessibility, these games are designed to be playable directly through YouTube's web browsers, as well as on mobile devices running Google's Android and Apple's iOS operating systems. This multi-platform approach reflects YouTube's intention to cater to a wide range of users and provide them with a seamless gaming experience regardless of their preferred device.

With this new endeavour, YouTube aims to tap into the immense popularity of its platform, which already serves as a prominent hub for game streaming and live gameplay footage.

While YouTube's spokesperson acknowledged the longstanding focus on gaming, they also emphasised the company's ongoing experimentation with new features. However, at the moment, no specific announcements regarding the Playables product have been made. The company remains committed to exploring opportunities that align with CEO Neal Mohan's strategic vision of diversifying into promising avenues of growth, particularly in light of a slowdown in advertising spending.

Much like Netflix recently, YouTube's foray into gaming reflects a broader initiative to expand its offerings beyond traditional video content and to capitalise on the thriving gaming industry. By integrating gaming experiences directly into its platform, YouTube can further cement its position as a leading destination for gaming enthusiasts, streamers, and viewers alike. As the testing phase progresses, users can anticipate a more comprehensive range of games and innovative features to be introduced on YouTube, ushering in an exciting era for the platform's gaming community.

