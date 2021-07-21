YouTube introduces 'Super Thanks' feature to reward creators; here's how it works

To compete with TikTok and Instagram, YouTube has rolled out a new feature for creators on the platform to earn money from their subscribers. The feature, called Super Thanks, is the fourth way for YouTube creators to make money.

Subscribers can purchase Super Thanks in order to say thanks to their favourite YouTube creators by paying $2 to $50, as per an official statement.

After you purchase a Super Thanks, a highlighted comment will appear in the comments section of the creator. This feature is already active in 68 countries and will soon be expanded to eligible creators under YouTube's partner programme.

YouTube content creators can also make money through ads on their channel, via their official merchandise, and by offering channel memberships to their subscribers. The platform also offers Super Chat and Super Stickers for live streams and YouTube Premium Revenue to its creators for making money.

The US-based platform provides creators with these options to reward them for good quality content. "Earning money on YouTube is a great way to be rewarded for good, engaging content on the platform. Keep in mind that you may be liable to pay taxes to your country of residence on any income earned from your monetised videos on YouTube," the streaming platform said in its blog.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with Reuters inputs

Also read: Netflix to offer video games on its platform, know details

Also read: Apple to launch budget 5G iPhones early next year