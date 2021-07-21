Netflix to offer video games on its platform, know details

Netflix has confirmed that it would add video games to its platform amid the projected loss of subscribers in view of growing competition. The American TV and movie streaming giant stated its video game offerings will be available without any extra charges and that the company will initially focus on mobile games.

"We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation, and unscripted TV," the company said in its letter to shareholders, Reuters reported. In order to make its vision to reach more users via gaming, Mike Verdu has joined as the vice president of game development. The online streaming giant will also hire for other game development-related positions in the coming months.

While Netflix felt the impact of COVID-19 on TV production and did not have many new titles, its competitors like Disney+ and HBO Max attracted customers and boasted of summer blockbusters.

Meanwhile, Netflix has promised an impressive line-up including new seasons of The Witcher, You and Money Heist in the latter half of 2021. In the recently-ended quarter, the streaming platform added 1.54 million subscribers and its total subscriber base crossed 209 million by June-end.

The streaming behemoth reported a decline of 430,000 subscribers in the United States and Canada in the second quarter. It projected that it would add 3.5 million subscribers from July to September while Wall Street expected a forecast of 5.5 million.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with Reuters inputs