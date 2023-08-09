YouTube marks 15 years in India; to focus on further digital innovation

Recognising the importance of technology in driving its expansion, YouTube India is setting its focus on AI to innovate and cater to a diverse range of content creators across the country.

In an interaction with journalists in the National capital, YouTube India highlighted its commitment to embracing AI as a means of shaping its future. The company conducted a survey in May 2023 to gauge user preferences, revealing that 69% of respondents expressed their openness to consuming content created by virtual or animated influencers. This indicates a growing acceptance of AI-generated content among audiences.

The online video sharing platform shared that over the course of its 15-year journey in India, YouTube has continuously evolved its creative offerings, emphasised personalised viewing experiences, and fostered avenues for increased monetization for creators.

Ishan John Chatterjee, Director of YouTube India, emphasised that digital video has always had the uncommon ability to break down literacy and geographical barriers. "YouTube's journey in the country, in many ways, mirrors India's own digital transformation journey. 15 years in, YouTube has taken on many avatars as a place of discovery for trends moving the world and a reflection of a curious, connected, and vibrating India that has embraced video as its language," he said.

The platform also highlighted its success story with the tools and techniques of frictionless and multi-format content creation. According to the May 2023 survey, 49% of respondents reported engaging in meme culture over the past year.

Pawan Agarwal, Director, Music Partnerships, India, shared that "Today, audiences want personalised experiences in different formats to meet different needs. And these evolving preferences are redefining entertainment and making consumption more participatory."

As YouTube India ventures into its next phase, the integration of AI and continued commitment to creator empowerment suggest an exciting trajectory for the platform's growth and influence in the Indian digital landscape.

