YouTube Shorts now lets you chop up and remix music videos; here’s how it works

YouTube has introduced a new feature aimed at the creation of short-form videos. The new tool, aptly named Remix, allows users to remix music videos into Shorts, offering a plethora of creative possibilities akin to popular rival platform TikTok.

With Remix, users can tailor various aspects of a full-length music video to craft something entirely unique. This feature, reminiscent of TikTok's signature style, promises an immersive and engaging experience for content creators and viewers alike.

So how does Remix work? Users simply tap the "remix" option on a music video, presented with four dynamic choices: Sound, Green Screen, Cut, and Collab. Each option opens up a world of creative opportunities, from stripping audio for personal use to integrating choreography alongside the original artist's performance.

The Sound tool allows users to extract audio from the music video, facilitating the creation of captivating Shorts with popular audio clips. Meanwhile, the Green Screen feature transforms the video into a dynamic backdrop, enabling users to showcase their talents against various settings. The Cut tool provides the flexibility to clip out a five-second segment of the video for seamless integration into any Short. Lastly, the Collab option facilitates side-by-side video creation, perfect for showcasing choreography alongside the original content.

While these features were previously available to Shorts creators, Remix consolidates them into one convenient tab, streamlining the creative process. Although the feature is already accessible on the mobile app, its availability may vary among users.

YouTube's decision to enhance its Shorts feature comes at a strategic time, coinciding with Universal Music's withdrawal of its roster from TikTok due to contentious financial negotiations. This development has compelled TikTok creators to seek alternative music sources, as tracks sourced from Universal are automatically muted on the platform. With Remix granting access to Universal's entire music catalogue, YouTube emerges as an attractive alternative for creators seeking diverse and unrestricted musical options.