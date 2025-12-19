Zara embraces AI to ‘clothe’ human models in digital wardrobe expansion: Report

The fashion industry is undergoing a significant technological shift as Zara, the flagship brand of Spanish retail giant Inditex, begins using artificial intelligence to generate e-commerce imagery. According to reports from Reuters and City AM, the retailer has started digitally altering photos of real-life models to showcase new collections, aiming to accelerate production cycles and reduce costs.

Digital Twins and AI Styling

The initiative involves taking existing high-quality photographs of human models and using AI tools to "clothe" them in different garments or transpose them into various digital locations. This approach allows Zara to expand its online catalogue rapidly without the logistical burden of commissioning a new physical photoshoot for every individual item.

A spokesperson for Inditex emphasised that the technology is intended to "complement existing processes" rather than replace human creativity entirely. By leveraging AI, the brand can maintain its signature high-end aesthetic while responding to the frantic pace of modern fast-fashion trends.

Consent and Compensation

In a move to address potential ethical concerns regarding digital likeness, Zara has reportedly implemented a strict policy of consent. Models are contacted to authorise the digital manipulation of their images. Crucially, early reports suggest that the models involved are being compensated with fees equivalent to a standard shoot, even when they are not required to return to the studio.

This model of "digital twins" mirrors similar strategies recently adopted by rivals like H&M. While H&M has experimented with creating full AI clones for marketing, Zara’s focus appears centred on optimising the volume of product imagery required for its global e-commerce platforms.

Industry Concerns

Despite the retailer’s assurances, the shift has sparked debate within the creative community. The Association of Photographers in London has expressed concern that the widespread adoption of AI imagery could erode the commissions available to photographers, stylists, and production crews.

As Zara continues to pivot towards a more upmarket brand identity under the leadership of Chairwoman Marta Ortega, the integration of AI-driven efficiency represents a complex balancing act between technological progress and the preservation of traditional fashion photography.