ZEE5 launches TikTok-like short video platform HiPi

Since ByteDance's TikTok ban by the government, several short video platform apps have gained popularity. Joining this league is ZEE5 with its HiPi platform. Zee5 claims that this new platform provides every Indian a chance to showcase their creativity and announce their arrival in the global creative arena.

"The launch of HiPi is a proud moment for us as the short video platform was developed in India keeping with the ethos of Atmanirbhar Bharat. HiPi revolutionizes the entertainment experience, by giving a universally accessible platform to unmask the latent talent present inside each of us, taking us from being a Fan to Fandom! Continuing with a focus on customer centricity, HiPi will help Indians to connect with their millions of fans and stand a chance to step into the real Fandom world. A platform which will be the official Home of Entertainment and entertainers! As we go live today, HiPi takes ZEE5 one step closer to its ambition of becoming India's Entertainment Super-App!," says, Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India.

Zee5 aims to empower India by giving the audiences a platform where their talent will get the stage and reach. It even allows brands to discover and connect with a diverse set of audiences across the length and breadth of the country. At the time of the launch, HiPi had already onboarded 400 influencers, with over 70 Zee TV celebrities and will add over 100 more by December 2020.

"The vision for HiPi stemmed from an idea to further grow ZEE5 as a one-stop destination for the new and dynamic India. And a lot of care has been taken to build this platform to enable a creatively charged environment which simultaneously empowers the creators, users, brands and viewers alike. The framework of the platform has been created to encourage more creativity and engagement while also making sure that the security and safety of our users are never compromised. It is a platform truly made in India, made for India," adds Rajneel Kumar, Business Head - Expansion Projects and Head of Products, ZEE5 India.

Rolled out as a part of the Zee5 app, HiPi is available only for Android users to start with. It will be rolled out for the iOS version in the coming weeks.