Zomato appoints Chief Fitness Officer after CEO Deep Goyal shares his journey of losing 15 kg in 4 years

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has appointed a “new kind of CFO”- Chief Fitness Officer, Anmol Gupta, as per his post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The CFO will work with an in-house wellness team of trainers, nutritionists and well-being counsellors and focus on the well-being of employees, delivery partners and restaurant partners. This comes after Goyal got inspired by his own fitness journey.

In a blog post, Goyal revealed that he started paying attention to his physical and mental health before the pandemic in 2019. Goyal’s weight came down to 72 kg in 2023 from 87kg in 2019. His body fat weight percentage dropped from 28 per cent to 11.5. “My hypothesis was that I will be able to produce more and better quality work if I am in peak physical (and mental) shape, he said in a blog post.

He revealed that even though he started tracking his carbs intake, he did have one or two cheat days every week when he ate cholle bhature, butter chicken and gulab jamun. He stated, “Consistency without extremities has had a positive effect on both my physical and psychological health.”

In the blog post, Goyal revealed that the CFO will work with “Zomans in their individual journey of wellness and healthy living”. He will work with trainers, nutritionists and wellbeing counsellors.

The trainers will help with weight and strength training, yoga, boxing and more. The nutritionists will look at the meal plans for Zomans and track their macro and micronutrient intake.

Goyal has also announced a new fitness facility in Gurugram so that the employees can have an active lifestyle. Zomato will also have a team for mental health that will offer a “safe space for open conversations and professional guidance”.

Lastly, Goyal has announced Period leaves to support women's health, Parental leaves of 6 months for parents, same-sex parents and parents via surrogacy and adoption.

