Reliance launches JioBook (2023) laptop with 11.6-inch HD display, Infinity keyboard, and more: Check price, specs

Reliance Retail has on Monday launched JioBook (2023), a new variant of its laptop. The highlights of the laptop include octo-core processor, up to 8 hours of battery life, 100GB of Cloud storage, anti-glare display and infinity keyboard. It is also just 990 gms in weight.

"We are dedicated to introduce innovative products that empower individuals in their learning journey. The all-new JioBook is our latest offering catering to learners of all ages with its advanced features and seamless connectivity options. We believe JioBook will revolutionize the way people learn, opening new opportunities for personal growth and skill development," said a Reliance Retail Spokesperson.

JioBook (2023) India price, availability

The newly launched JioBook is priced at Rs 16,499 and will go on sale in India on August 5 across Reliance Digital's online, offline stores and Amazon.in.

JioBook (2023) features, specifications

JioBook (2023) features an 11.6-inch anti-glare HD display. In terms of design, JioBook comes with a matte finish, ultraslim built, and light weight. As mentioned earlier, it is just 990 gm in weight.

It runs on JioOS and is powered by MT8788 octa core processor. It offers up to 8 hours of battery life. The newly launched JioBook also supports various languages like C/C++, Java, Python, and Pearl.

In terms of storage, it offers 100GB of cloud storage on Digital Cloud Storage Partner of India. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also comes with JD webcam and stereo speakers.

The laptop comes with 4G-LTE and dual-band WiFi capabilities along with support for 75+ keyboard shortcuts, multi tasking screens and access to educational content through Jio TV app.

For connectivity, it comes with inbuilt ports like USB, HDMI and audio. JioBook 2023 comes with one year of Quick Heal Antivirus protection with enhanced parental control.

