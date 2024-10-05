Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and wife Grecia Munoz take on delivery agent roles for a day

In a bid to better understand the day-to-day challenges faced by delivery agents, Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, along with his wife Grecia Munoz, spent a day working as Zomato delivery agents in Gurgaon. The couple donned Zomato uniforms, hopped onto a bike, and delivered food around the city, capturing the experience in a series of photos shared on Instagram.

“Went out to deliver orders a couple of days ago, teaming up with,” Goyal wrote on Instagram, tagging his wife, who recently changed her name to Gia Goyal. The post included several images of the duo, from riding their delivery bike to interacting with customers and navigating their way through the city using a mobile phone to locate addresses.

This move is part of a growing trend where CEOs immerse themselves in frontline roles to gain a deeper understanding of their employees' work. Goyal’s decision to spend a day delivering orders has sparked widespread interest on social media, with users offering a mix of admiration and constructive feedback.

While many Instagram users praised Goyal and Munoz for their hands-on approach, others hoped this experience would bring attention to the challenges faced by delivery personnel. One user commented, “Hope you'll be able to see the pain of the delivery persons and would resolve their problems and make their lives easier." Another praised the initiative, saying, "Wow! This is amazing." Some, however, saw it as a marketing move, with one remarking, “Nice marketing.”

Deepinder Goyal co-founded Zomato in 2008, and the platform has since become one of India’s leading food delivery services. Goyal, with a current net worth of $1.7 billion according to Forbes, married former Mexican model Grecia Munoz earlier this year. His decision to take on the role of a delivery agent demonstrates his continued connection to Zomato’s operational roots and his willingness to step into the shoes of his employees.