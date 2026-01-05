Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal flaunts new wearable tech “Temple” on Raj Shamani's show: What is it?

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal recently appeared on Raj Shamani's 'Figuring Out' show, which aired on January 3, 2026. In the podcast, many viewers noticed an unknown device stuck to his temple, creating speculation of a futuristic new health wearable. This new wearable was later revealed to be an experimental health-tech wearable called “Temple” that constantly monitors brain blood flow.

The Temple device has now gone viral across social platforms, creating huge buzz over its functionality. However, many users also curated memes on the device, saying that it looks like a mic, an external SSD, and others. In the show, Goyal provided a few details about what Temple is and how it functions. However, the wearable is currently in testing and has not been released for consumer usage.

What is Deepinder Goyal’s Temple device?

Temple is an experimental health-tech wearable, which is developed under companies linked to Deepinder Goyal, including Zomato’s parent company Eternal. Goyal explained that the wearable tracks brain activity in real-time and cerebral blood flow, enabling doctors and researchers to gain valuable insights into brain health.

Reports suggest that Temple integrates advanced sensors and AI to track and collect brain circulation data. The device could provide insights into the user's cognitive behaviour, stress levels, mental fatigue, and focus levels.

This device is inspired by Goyal’s Gravity Ageing Hypothesis theory, which says that gravity is a silent cause of ageing. For the research, he has invested over $25 million (approximately Rs 225 crore) to continue the long-term study and development of the technology. It is said that Humans spend the majority of their time in a vertical position (standing or sitting), restricting blood flow upward to the brain. Due to this speculated restriction, it accelerates how fast our entire body ages.

This is where Temple is said to become useful to validate the theory and provide more insights into how the brain is functioning. Goyal has also teased the wearable on social media platforms, but it is still an experimental device. However, the device has raised curiosity about whether "brain flow" will become an essential health metric.