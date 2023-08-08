Zoom calls WFH employees back to office and netizens cannot shake off the irony

Zoom, the video conferencing platform, that gained popularity during the pandemic is calling its employees back to office. The company has announced that a 'structured hybrid approach' is most effective and employees living within 50 miles (80 km) of an office should work from the office at least twice a week, reported Business Insider.

In a statement, the company said, “We believe that a structured hybrid approach — meaning employees that live near an office need to be onsite two days a week to interact with their teams — is most effective for Zoom.”

In a memo to employees, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan wrote, “We believe that the best way to build Zoom is to have our people together. We need to be able to collaborate and innovate face-to-face.”

Zoom isn’t the first company to ask its employees to come back to office since Amazon, Google even Meta have already started following the hybrid work model. However, since Zoom had become a synonym for work from home over the past few years, the irony in the latest development is not lost. Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, are having a meme fest on the platform.

A user wrote, “Netflix tells employees to watch TV”, another commented, “imagine being in a sales call an someone brings it up ‘So, I hear you saying remote work is the future but, I read this article..’”. One user wrote, “They must have zoomed their staff and found they're doing something else aside from working during working hours from home.”

Here are a few hilarious reactions from people that you wouldn’t want to miss.

Zoom employees having to go into their office to work on a software that allows people to work from home https://t.co/90wG0CT5VR pic.twitter.com/7KPkIqmbBI — Speef (@speefspeef) July 31, 2023

Zoom - get your asses back in the office



Everyone on earth - pic.twitter.com/MoWhLJIiPd — MaceAhSolidarity (@MaceAhWindu) August 7, 2023

The irony 😭 pic.twitter.com/H5ubg7G9yk — DIABLO DA SLEEZE 🔥 (@LosTexasDiablo) August 6, 2023

Netflix tells employees to watch TV — Average Engineer (@AverageProMax) August 6, 2023

Zoom telling their employees to come to the office while hoping others still work from home. pic.twitter.com/T5Ssa7YdT9 — G Swag (@gswaggggg) August 6, 2023

Why does zoom have office pic.twitter.com/RlFmIrwiY9 — Emperor (@tilegabriela) August 3, 2023

Zoom employees reacting to the company's return-to-office policy pic.twitter.com/uHooverAaz — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) August 7, 2023

POV: You just came back to the office after 4 years of Zoom pic.twitter.com/OKaXRuMxnB — Hash 🍔 (@Hashishwtf) August 6, 2023

Zoom employees have to return to office...can't make this up pic.twitter.com/yNbEzMFyCi — cooKING not cooQUEEN (@winesdayaddams) August 5, 2023

Zoom is getting everyone to return to the office



People like Amy accelerated this trend pic.twitter.com/JLb1JP3MX0 — Fu Fei (@SymbolOfFlight) August 7, 2023

