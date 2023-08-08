scorecardresearch
Zoom calls WFH employees back to office and netizens cannot shake off the irony

Zoom gained popularity for providing one of the best work-from-home tools

Zoom is asking users to come back to office Zoom is asking users to come back to office
SUMMARY
  • Zoom claimed that a ‘structured hybrid approach’ is quite effective
  • Zoom employees living within 80 km of the office will need to attend at least twice a week
  • Apart from Zoom, Google, Amazon, Meta have already started following a hybrid work model

Zoom, the video conferencing platform, that gained popularity during the pandemic is calling its employees back to office. The company has announced that a 'structured hybrid approach' is most effective and employees living within 50 miles (80 km) of an office should work from the office at least twice a week, reported Business Insider.

In a statement, the company said, “We believe that a structured hybrid approach — meaning employees that live near an office need to be onsite two days a week to interact with their teams — is most effective for Zoom.”

In a memo to employees, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan wrote, “We believe that the best way to build Zoom is to have our people together. We need to be able to collaborate and innovate face-to-face.”

Zoom isn’t the first company to ask its employees to come back to office since Amazon, Google even Meta have already started following the hybrid work model. However, since Zoom had become a synonym for work from home over the past few years, the irony in the latest development is not lost. Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, are having a meme fest on the platform.

A user wrote, “Netflix tells employees to watch TV”, another commented, “imagine being in a sales call an someone brings it up ‘So, I hear you saying remote work is the future but, I read this article..’”. One user wrote, “They must have zoomed their staff and found they're doing something else aside from working during working hours from home.”

Here are a few hilarious reactions from people that you wouldn’t want to miss.

Published on: Aug 08, 2023, 1:23 PM IST
