scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Elon Musk lives in a tiny two-bedroom house and his living room is shockingly simple!

Feedback

Elon Musk lives in a tiny two-bedroom house and his living room is shockingly simple!

The image of Elon Musk's living room features a Japanese sword (Katana) and a rocket sculpture on his desk.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Elon Musk has a tiny house in Texas. Elon Musk has a tiny house in Texas.
SUMMARY
  • Elon Musk bought this tiny house back in 2020
  • This two-bedroom house is located in Boca Chica, Texas
  • Elon Musk’s biography by Walter Isaacson will release on September 12 on Amazon

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sold almost all his houses and bought a tiny house in Texas to focus on building rockets, electric cars and his other ventures. Musk’s biographer Walter Isaacson has now shared a rare image of the said house that is located in Boca Chica, Texas. He describes this house as 'spartan two-bedroom house' in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Notably, SpaceX’s development and testing site is located in Texas.

The image shows a kitchen and a portion of living room that has a wooden table. Isaacson revealed that he used to meet Musk in this house, where the billionaire used to sit on the wooden table and make phone calls. The house looks neat and uncluttered, with just a jacket hanging on a chair. It also shows a rocket sculpture kept on the table along with what looks like a white Japanese sword or Katana.

Why did Musk decide to buy such a tiny house as his primary residence? This will be revealed in Elon Musk’s biography written by Isaacson. This book is now available for pre-order on Amazon and will go on sale on September 12.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 14, iPad Pro, MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro big discounts on Vijay Sales: Check deals

People from all across the world reacted to this image on X. Many were shocked to see that a tech billionaire is living in such a tiny and simple house, while others appreciated his thinking. One user commented, “Jeez, how can you have so little stuff?”, while one wrote, “so simple yet so profound”.

Isaacson offers a peek into the Elon Musk's life

Another post by Isaacson revealed how Musk met with his ex-partner Grimes, back in 2018. In addition to this, the book reveals that Musk was regularly bullied and beaten in South Africa, back when he was a kid. Musk’s sour relationship with his father played a major role in what he has become today. In a post, Isaacson wrote that the book will reveal how Musk’s father instilled his drive but also his demons at an early age. Isaacson spoke to Musk and his brother Kimbal who revealed “vivid and psychologically brutal tales” of their past.

This book will also talk about how Elon Musk looks at artificial intelligence. In a post, he stated, “Elon Musk believed that the path to AI safety is to tie machines to human minds.”

The book also circles around the billionaire’s achievements of launching 31 rockets into orbit with SpaceX, Tesla selling a million cars, and becoming the richest man on earth.

The Elon Musk biography is priced at $28 (approx Rs 2,300) on the Amazon website. The listing describes Musk as the “most fascinating and controversial innovator of our era”.

Also Read: 

Reliance AGM 2023: From 5G plans to JioPhone 5G and AirFiber, here's what we may see at the event

Best Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro deals on Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Aug 08, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement