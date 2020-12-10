TikTok overtakes Facebook to become world's 'most-downloaded app' in 2020

TikTok has become the world's most downloaded app, surpassing Facebook in 2020, according to a mobile app analytics firm App Annie. The short video-sharing app has been downloaded the most on both Android and iOS devices this year. App Annie has even predicted that TikTok will break the one billion monthly active users (MAU) club in 2021.

Further, the report informed that Facebook Inc and its other apps have dominated in the top-5 list of most-downloaded applications this year. Facebook has stood as the second-most downloaded app, WhatsApp Messenger third, and Instagram fifth, according to App Annie's list.

Zoom became another breakthrough app this year with video communication booming due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its position climbed up 219 spots to become the fourth most downloaded app globally.

App Annie also said that amid the pandemic, mobile usage has accelerated by two to three years. The report added that global spending across iOS and Google Play stores rose 25 per cent to $112 billion in 2020. The US, UK, and Japan are the top markets driving growth for iOS, while South Korea, Germany, and the US top the list for Google Play stores. For every dollar, $0.71 (roughly Rs 52) went to games across iOS and Google Play combined, the report added.

The downloads and consumer spend data is based on combined results from iOS App Store and Google Play till November 2020, with the iOS results only reflecting for China. Whereas, the findings of the monthly active users on iPhone and Android phones exclude China, and are based on data from January to October 2020.

Also read: India's GDP recovery led by manufacturing, services sectors: SBI

Also read: Infra tenders jump 27% in Nov due to health, water projects