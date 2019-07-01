US softens its stance on China's Huawei, Google can now licence Android again

A warning from Huawei CEO has worked for the embattled Chinese company as US President Donald Trump has apparently relented and has moderated his hard stance on Huawei. The moderation comes after Huawei's CEO declared that without Huawei, Google will lose 700-800 million users.

"[Huawei] will always be on the same line of interest, and if we don't load Google's system, Google will lose 700-800 million users in the future," Ren Zhengfei said in an interview to CNBC.

After months of uncertainty for the Chinese technology company, Trump announced that "American companies will continue" to do business with the beleaguered telecom giant. The announcement was made in a press conference at the G20 Conference.

"US companies can sell their equipment to Huawei. We're talking about equipment where there's no great national security problem with it," the US President said.

Earlier, Huawei was banned by the Trump administration and US companies were disallowed to do business with the Chinese company after it was accused the company of spying for Beijing. Other than Google- Intel, Qualcomm and Micron were also banned to carry out businesses with Huawei.

Huawei, on the other hand, has said that it has developed its own operating systems (OS) for both smartphones and computers, which can be used on its devices in the event that current systems provided by US technology giants are no longer available.

Google's Android and Apple's iOS have a monopoly on smartphone operating systems, accounting for 99.9 per cent of the global market, according to Gartner estimates last year.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: WhatsApp update: 5 upcoming features that will change the way we use the chat app

Also Read: No, Paytm will not levy any convenience, transaction fee

ALso Read: CCI to Android phone makers: Explain agreements with Google