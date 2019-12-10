Vivo U20 8GB RAM variant launched in India: Check out price, camera, features, offers

Vivo has launched the 8GB RAM variant of its recently launched Vivo U20 today. Customers can now buy the Vivo U20 8GB RAM variant from offline stores that are also rolling out some offers. While the phone is priced slightly higher than its 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, it is packed with a host of features.

Vivo U20 8GB RAM price and offers

The new variant of the phone is priced at Rs 17,990 by Vivo. The Vivo U20 8GB RAM variant is available across the country at offline stores. The Vivo U20 was released in 4GB + 64GB variant at Rs 10,990 and the 6GB + 64GB variant at Rs 11,990.

If you are a HDFC Bank credit card holder, then you would be able to avail 5 per cent cashback upon purchase of the Vivo U20 variant. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank can also grab some lucrative offers. Vivo is offering 5 per cent cashback to ICICI Bank credit and debit card holders on EMI transactions. Axis Bank is also offering the same to its customers looking for EMI options.

There are additional EMI offers from Bajaj, IDFC First Bank, HDB and Home Credit. Reliance Jio is also rolling out offers worth Rs 6,000.

Vivo U20 8GB RAM variant features

The Vivo U20 8GB RAM variant comes with a waterdrop notch and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ 1080 X 2340 pixels display with 90.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The Vivo U20 runs on Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9 custom skin on top. The dual-SIM is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC.

There is a microSD slot (up to 256GB) and is capable of peak internal storage of 128GB. The Vivo U20 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that is supported by a Dual-Engine fast charging technology.

When it comes to the camera, the Vivo U20 is packed with a triple rear camera setup. The main camera is 16MP sensor that employs Sony IMX499 sensor and has an f/1.8 aperture. It is supported by an 8MP wide-angle camera that comes with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view. There is also a 2MP marco shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The Vivo U20 comes with a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and video calls facility.

Also read: Vivo U20 goes on sale: Check out price, offers, camera, specs

Also read: Vivo U20 launch: Check out expected price in India, camera, other specifications