Vivo U20 goes on sale: Check out price, offers, camera, specs

Vivo launched the Vivo U20 smartphone last week, in an attempt to expand its U-series in India. Chinese smartphone manufacturer had launched the Vivo U20 from starting price of Rs 10,990. The smartphone went on sale today at 12 noon on Vivo India's official website and Amazon India. The new Vivo U20 features Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE chipset, a triple-camera setup at the back and 5,000 mAh battery.

Vivo U20 price and offers

Vivo U20 comes in two different storage versions -- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, priced at Rs 10,990, and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage available for Rs 11,990. Additionally, Vivo U20 also has a limited period special launch offer worth Rs 1,000 off on prepaid orders. However, this launch offer is only applicable to the first sale of the smartphone. Other offers for the new smartphone include benefits from Reliance Jio worth Rs 6,000, exchange offer and no-cost EMI.

Vivo U20 camera

Vivo U20's triple camera setup at the back has a 16-MP primary camera with Sony IMX499 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. The phone's camera setup also has a 2-MP macro sensor and an 8-MP wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view. The phone also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The new Vivo U20 can record 1080p videos at up to 60fps, or 4K video at 30fps.

Vivo U20 battery

The new smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery, with Vivo's proprietary Dual-Engine fast charge technology. Additionally, Vivo is also providing the 18W fast charger in the smartphone's retail package.

Vivo U20 specifications

Vivo's new smartphone runs Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9 skin on top. The Vivo U20 comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of over 90 per cent, a maximum brightness of 480 nits, and dual-SIM support.

As per the Chinese firm, Vivo has also obtained the Widevine L1 certification for the new Vivo U20. This enables users to enjoy high-resolution OTT content from different platforms like -- Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Hotstar. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and is available in black and blue colour options.

Vivo U20 storage and connectivity

Vivo U20 comes with a 64GB of storage built-in and can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. Vivo U20's connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo. The phone also has sensors like accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, along with a fingerprint reader at the back.

Also Read: Vivo U20 with triple rear camera launched in India: Check out price, availability, specifications

Also Read: Vivo U20 vs Realme 5s: Price in India, features, camera, specs

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review: Priced under Rs 20,000, this smartphone checks all the right boxes