Vivo U20 launch today: Check out expected price in India, camera, other specifications

Vivo is set to launch its latest entrant Vivo U20 on Friday. The company had released the phone's key specifications, details and design ahead of its launch. Vivo U20 is likely to be a top option in the under-Rs 15,000 smartphone category. Vivo U20 is the successor of the Vivo U10 launched in September this year.

The phone is packed with a triple rear camera and a waterdrop notch. It will sport a rear fingerprint sensor as well. The Vivo U20 is expected to be priced in the same range as its predecessor that starts at Rs 8,990 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant and goes on to Rs 10,999 for the upgraded variants.

The Vivo U20 will sport a 6.53 full HD+ FullView display with waterdrop notch and boasts 90.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is expected to be offered in black, blue and green variants and expected to come in gradient finish.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC and is paired with 6GB RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. The latest entrant comes with a 5,000mAh battery with a 18W fast charging support.

The company states that the phone can last 273 hours on standby, 21 hours on Instagram usage, 17 hours on Facebook usage and 11 hours on YouTube usage.

Vivo U20 is expected to be a competition for Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5s.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S11 certified with 5G, 25W fast charging in China

Also read: Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s launch in India today: Check out price, specs, how to watch livestream