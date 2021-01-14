Want to switch from WhatsApp? Here are other chat app options

WhatsApp's new privacy policy update which states that the messaging app will be sharing user data with parent company Facebook hasn't gone down well with users, many of whom are considering making a switch to other apps.

The instant messaging giant said last week that those who do not accept the updated terms by February 8, will no longer have the access to their chats.

WhatsApp's new move has irked tech experts and cybersecurity advocates. The company issued a fresh clarification on Tuesday regarding its changed policies, but the debate is yet to cease to exist.

If you're indeed considering making a switch to other apps, here are a few options:

1. Telegram

This cross-platform, cloud-based instant messaging service is the closest match to WhatsApp. It has already gained 25 million users in the past 72 hours, taking the total number of active users to 500 million. This app has many interesting features like the 'Secret Chat mode' wherein messages sent within secret chat can only be accessed by the device through which the text was sent or received.

2. Signal

Advocated by Tesla's Elon Musk, Signal is a cross-platform encrypted messaging service. The application's USP has to be the 'Sealed Sender' feature which hides the details of sender and receiver. Signal also has a feature where one can blur out faces of people in photos to protect their identities.

3. Wire

It's a unique messenger app created by Wire Swiss that is protected by European data retention laws. It also has a feature called guest rooms for external communication, where users can chat with external parties without having them register on the app. The messaging service is available for mobile, desktop and web.

4. Viber

This app also ensures your messages, videos, photos, video and voice calls are protected. Although Viber is a free app, you might see a few ads on the messaging platform.

5. Threema

Threema is another chatting app for mobile phones with a similar interface to Whatsapp. You can send images, text messages, and GPS location in the chat. The software is based on privacy by design principles as it does not require a phone number or any other personally identifiable information. This helps anonymise the users to a degree.

