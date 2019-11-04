WhatsApp beta update for Android brings new Dark Theme feature

WhatsApp has been working on its new dark mode for the past few months now. Named Dark Theme, the much-awaited WhatsApp dark mode is being developed for both Android and iOS. A recent report claims that one of the Dark Theme features has been made available with the latest beta update for WhatsApp on Android.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has rolled out the dark splash screen in the latest beta update for Android. Since dark mode is still under development, the dark splash screen is not officially out yet. But some users who have updated to the latest beta version might catch a glimpse of it.

Splash screen is another WhatsApp feature that is under beta testing. In this feature, the WhatsApp logo will appear on the screen whenever the messaging application is launched for the first time. WhatsApp splash screen will be available in both light and dark mode.

In other developments, WhatsApp has also tweaked the dark bubble in dark theme. The lock icon in the dark bubble has been improved in the recent update, reported WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp has made several changes to its dark theme in the past few beta updates, but is yet to release it. So far, we know that the WhatsApp dark mode will use blue light colours. WhatsApp will add a 'Theme' option under its Settings menu to toggle dark theme. The Theme section will include Light theme, Dark theme, and System default. The first one will be the usual white-green theme that is currently available on beta and stable versions, whereas the second one will switch to the dark theme. The system default option will detect the theme whether the Android system is using dark or light theme and change the same on WhatsApp accordingly.

