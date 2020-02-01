WhatsApp to stop working these phones from today; check details

Facebook-owned chat app WhatsApp will no longer get support or update on smartphones operating on Android version 2.3.7 or older and iOS 8 or older from February 1, 2020.

WhatsApp recently updated their FAQ page mentioning that smartphones running these operating systems will no longer be able to get support or update starting 1 February 2020.

"Because we no longer actively develop for these operating systems, some features might stop functioning at any time," says the chat app's FAQ page.

Android phones running on Android 2.3.7 operating system and lower as well as iPhones running on iOS 8 and lower will not be able to verify any existing or new accounts. The messaging app also ended support for Windows phone from December 2019.

On the other hand, WhatsApp will still be working on devices running Android 4.0.3+ and iPhone running iOS 9+ and on KaiOS 2.5.1+, which include Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2.

All these users should update their phones to newer operating systems or get a new smartphone, and back up their chats to avoid losing all their chat history.

Here's how you can back up your chats

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone

Step 2: Open chats which you want to export

Step 3: Click the options menu (three dots available in the top right corner of the screen) and tap on 'More'

Step 4: Tap on 'Export Chat' to export your chat history

Step 5: Select the platform you want to export your chat history

