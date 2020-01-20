WhatsApp will stop working on these smartphones from Feb 1; here's how to export chat history

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has announced that the chat app will stop working on smartphones operating on Android version 2.3.7 or older and iOS 8 or older from February 1, 2020.

People using these smartphones won't be able to use their existing WhatsApp account and will lose their chat history unless they back up their chats before the deadline.

WhatsApp has already restricted users with Android version 2.3.7 and older, and iOS 8 and older, from creating new accounts or re-verifying their existing accounts.

All these users should update their phones to newer operating systems, get a new smartphone, or export their chats in order to avoid losing all their chat history.

Here's how to export your WhatsApp chat history:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone Step 2: Open chats which you want to export

Open chats which you want to export Step 3: Click the options menu (three dots available in the top right corner of the screen) and tap on 'More'

Click the options menu (three dots available in the top right corner of the screen) and tap on 'More' Step 4: Tap on 'Export Chat' to export your chat history

Tap on 'Export Chat' to export your chat history Step 5: Select the platform you want to export your chat history to

On the other hand, WhatsApp will still be working on select devices running KaiOS 2.5.1+, which includes Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2.

However, for iPhone and Android users, the messaging platform recommends devices with iOS 9 and above, and Android OS 4.0.3 and newer.

