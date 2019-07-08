Is Xiaomi Mi CC9e your next MiA3? Everything we know so far

Xiaomi had launched three Mi phones in China recently with unusual names like Mi CC9, Mi CC9e and Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition smartphones. According to the recent reports, one of the Mi CC9 devices could be launched globally as MiA3 and the rumours suggest that Mi CC9e is going to be that Android One device. The Mi CC9e has a triple camera setup at the back with a sleek gradient design and a waterdrop notch design on the front side.

Xiaomi Mi CC9e with Android One means that the smartphone will not have any skins and unwanted applications. The Xiaomi phone was recently spotted in the database of US FCC with model number M1906F9SH. The model number matches the model number of the Mi CC9e that was launched in China earlier this week. The design of the phone in the US FCC also resembles that of the Mi CC9e with an Android logo at the back. The Mi CC9e Weibo images show a codename "laurel sprout", which is another hint at it being an Android One device. As per the reports, Android One devices come with a "sprout" added to its codename.

Targeted at the younger lot, the MiA3 or Mi CC9e will come with a 6-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) AMOLED display and is powered by 2.0GHz Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. There is a 64GB and 128GB storage option on offer. The Mi CC9e does not come with NFC support and comes with a 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It weighs 173.8 grams and measures 153.48x71.85x8.4mm.

The price of Mi CC9e in China starts from CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,000) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, going up to CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model, and CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Edited By: Udit Verma

