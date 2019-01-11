Xiaomi Redmi 6 gets permanent price cut of Rs 1,500 in India

After Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Redmi Y2, and the Redmi 6 Pro, Xiaomi has slashed the price of Xiaomi Redmi 6 by Rs 1,500 in India. Celebrating its 5th year in India, Xiaomi has been reducing prices since January 7 and has announced permanent price cuts for one of its smartphones everyday since then. Xiaomi Redmi 6 first went on sale on September 10 last year.

Redmi 6 was placed in Xiaomi's best-selling smartphone series in India. The Redmi 6 was priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant. The 3GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant was priced at Rs 10,499. After the recent price cut, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 price in India now starts at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version while the 3GB RAM and 64GB storage version is now priced at Rs. 8,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 is available in Black, Blue, and Gold whereas Flipkart is only offering Black and Gold.

Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 6 comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display. The display has an aspect ratio of 18:9 but has considerable top and bottom bezels. However, it has a brushed metallic finish and arc design for better one-handed usage.

As far as the optics are concerned, Xiaomi Redmi 6 has a12MP and 5MP cameras at the back with a pixel size of 1.25 microns. The bigger pixel allows for 25 per cent more light which could come in handy in low-light conditions. The dual camera setup on Redmi 6 also comes with AI portrait mode featuring Xiaomi's AI-powered semantics engine. It also comes with EIS for more stable videos. At the front, Xiaomi Redmi 6 comes with AI portrait and AI Beautify 4.0 and a 5MP sensor that has a f/2.2 aperture.

Xiaomi has gone for a MediaTek chip with the both Redmi 6A and Redmi 6. The latter employs the octa-core Meditek Helio P22 SoC with 12nm architecture with clock speeds up to 2.0GHz. Four cores can fire at 2.0GHz, whereas the rest are at 1.5GHz, and they work on intelligent task allocation.

Redmi 6 also comes with AI face unlock, fingerprint reader, unlock with Mi Band and unlock with paired devices. Another plus for the Redmi 6 is the 2+1 card tray which lets the user insert two SIMs as well as a MicroSD card. The device also gets dual VoLTE and dual standby. On the software front, the device will come with MIUI 9 out of the box but Xiaomi has promised a MIUI 10 update.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 runs Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9 on top, which can be upgraded to MIUI 10, it also comes with Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD) connectivity.

