Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm; check out price, features, offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale for the first time today in India from 12pm. The smartphone with the with 48-megapixel camera will be available on Mi.com, Mi Home, and Flipkart.

Some of the offers that will be available for the buyers include 'double data' offer from Airtel. It is offering '100% more data' on select pre-paid recharges. Data benefits of up to 1120GB along with Airtel Thanks benefits can be availed. Airtel Thanks benefits include free Airtel data secure (Norton antivirus), free access to Airtel TV premium and much more. Buyers can also get extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The back has a glass panel protected by the Gorilla Glass. Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor coupled with up to 6GB?of RAM and up to 128GB storage.

As for the price, Redmi Note 7 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999.

The USP of Redmi Note 7 Pro is its 48-megapixel rear camera lens. There is a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor and a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies. The rear camera setup supports AI Ifeatures like AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and a Night mode. The smartphone offers 4K video recording which is a first for the phones in this price segment.

As far as connectivity options are concerned, Redmi Note 7 Pro includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0. The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10.

Redmi Note 7 Pro is available in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red and Space Black colour options.

Edited By: Udit Verma

