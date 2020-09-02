Nokia 2.4 leaked renders confirm dual cameras, launch likely at IFA 2020

Highlights Nokia 2.4 render has leaked ahead of expected launch at the IFA 2020.

The render shows Nokia 2.4 could have dual cameras and waterdrop-notch display.

Nokia 2.4 is likely to belong to the budget price segment.

HMD Global's upcoming range of smartphones includes the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4, both of which will belong to the budget range. The details of the Nokia 3.4 were leaked recently and it is time for the Nokia 2.4 now. Renowned tipster Evan Blass has managed to obtain some renders of the Nokia 2.4 ahead of its expected debut at this week's IFA in Berlin.

Blass has posted these renders on Patreon and Gizmochina has seemingly access to them. In a report by Gizmochina, the Nokia 2.4 shows up in renders, looking very similar to the Nokia 2.2. There is a waterdrop-style notch at the top and the rear panel is made of polycarbonate. I see two cameras on the back located at the dead centre with the LED flash right below them. Below that camera island is the fingerprint sensor that should be reachable easily.

Also discernible from the renders are the volume rocker and the power button on the right side of Nokia 2.4 while the left edge has the Google Assistant button. I am not sure whether the Google Assistant will be reprogrammable this time but it is there for people who frequently summon the voice assistant. The Nokia 2.4 can be seen in a cyan-like shade with some blackish gradient towards the bottom on the rear panel. I am expecting at least two more colour models for the Nokia 2.4, much like there are for other Nokia smartphones. Rumours say these could be grey and purple colourways.

Blass has not shared the specifications of the Nokia 2.4 along with the renders but we have them from before. Rumours are rife the Nokia 2.4, codenamed Wolverine, will pack a 6.5-inch 720p display and run Android 10 out of the box. A recently spotted listing on Geekbench for the model showed a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, which belongs to the entry-level. The listing also revealed there could be two memory variants: 2GB RAM and 32GB, 3GB and 64GB. There could be a 4500mAh battery on Nokia 2.4.

HMD Global is expected to launch the Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 6.3, and Nokia 7.3 at its IFA event but it would not be a surprise if the company chooses to finally unveil the Nokia 9.3 PureView flagship that has overstayed in the rumour mill.