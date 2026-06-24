After BrahMos, is it Akashteer? India’s next big defence export opportunity is here

For years, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile has been the face of India’s growing defence export ambitions. Now, a different indigenous military system — Akashteer — reportedly appears poised to become the country’s next major defence success story.

Fresh interest from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in acquiring both BrahMos and Akashteer is believed to be underscoring how India’s defence exports are evolving beyond offensive strike capabilities into advanced battlefield management and air-defence technologies.

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According to a report in The Economic Times, India and the UAE are currently in discussions over the possible sale of the two systems.

While BrahMos has already established itself as a globally recognised weapon system with export orders and growing international demand, Akashteer represents a different category of military capability.

Developed jointly by the Indian Army and Bharat Electronics Ltd, Akashteer is a fully indigenous, automated air-defence command and control system designed to integrate radars, sensors, communication networks and weapon platforms into a single operational picture.

Its ability to detect, track and coordinate responses against aerial threats in real time has attracted attention from countries seeking protection against increasingly sophisticated missile, drone and air attacks.

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The UAE’s reported interest comes at a time when Gulf nations are reassessing their air-defence requirements amid heightened regional security concerns.

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As per the report, defence analysts view Akashteer as a potentially attractive export because it offers what modern militaries increasingly require: networked warfare capabilities rather than standalone weapon systems.

If BrahMos symbolises India’s offensive military prowess, Akashteer could become the flagship export of its defensive technology ecosystem, it said.

With India’s defence exports reaching record levels and indigenous systems gaining international visibility, Akashteer may well represent the next chapter in New Delhi’s ambition to emerge as a major global arms supplier.