'They do not ever pay’: Book reveals Trump laughed off Vance’s India peacekeeping idea for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump reportedly dismissed and laughed off a proposal by Vice President JD Vance to involve Indian troops in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, according to a new book that details internal discussions within the Trump administration on ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

The revelation is contained in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, written by journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. The book describes an Oval Office meeting held on January 30, 2025, just days after Trump began his second term. The session was convened by retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg to discuss a roadmap for ending the conflict in Ukraine.

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During the meeting, Kellogg presented a draft peace proposal that included a ceasefire monitoring force. The plan initially envisioned troops from European countries such as France, Britain and the Netherlands overseeing the arrangement. Vance objected, arguing that the deployment of forces from NATO member states inside Ukraine could be viewed by Moscow as a provocation and risk escalating the conflict.

Seeking an alternative, Vance reportedly asked whether troops from non-European countries could take on the role. After then-national security adviser Michael Waltz indicated that such an option might be preferable, Vance suggested India and Saudi Arabia as potential contributors.

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According to the book, Trump reacted with a chuckle and immediately rejected the idea of India’s involvement. “The Indians won’t do that. They won’t pay for something like that,” Trump responded.

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The book adds that Trump also remarked on his good relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but remained unconvinced that India would participate.

He said PM Modi “really liked him and wanted him to visit” but also that “the Indians do not ever pay for anything” and repeated that they won’t pay for something like that.

Trump said he had no objection if Britain or France sent in their own troops. The book also stated that the US administration was deeply distrusting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s leadership and called him a “bad negotiator”.