Nokia 2.4 successor may be in works

Nokia has become more active than it was last year. Last few months have been eventful for HMD Global while this year, the company is highly expected to bring the flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView along with a bunch of other phones. These phones may belong to different price categories, including low-end devices. One such phone has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website. While there are no name choices yet to put a finger on, it is believed this device will be the successor to last year's Nokia 2.4.

According to a report by Nokiapoweruser, this new Nokia device has freshly been certified by the Bluetooth SIG website. The model number is T99652AA1, which is identical to the model number of Nokia 2.1, TA99651AA1. And this is the only hint that the said device could be the successor of the Nokia 2.4 that went official in India in December last year. Although the listing on the certification website does not mention this device is the Nokia 2.4 successor explicitly. The certificate for this Nokia phone shows there is support for Bluetooth 5.0 and LTE connectivity.

HMD Global has launched only a single 5G smartphone so far, the Nokia 8.3 5G. And reports are rife that HMD is working on at least two more smartphones that will feature the 5G connectivity. But these phones will likely be mid-rangers. The Nokia 2.4 was a low-end phone and its successor will most definitely not stray too far. The absence of 5G connectivity does assert that. HMD Global has not said anything on this phone. Even the name is not known for now. But it is likely the rumours for this device will start pouring in soon and then only, we will have a clear picture.

As for the Nokia 2.4, the device ticks the right boxes in the budget segment. It has a 6.5-inch LCD with 720p resolution, a waterdrop-style notch on the top, and up to 3GB of RAM inside. Powering the Nokia 2.4 is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor with support for up to 64GB internal storage. The Nokia 2.4 comes with a combination of a 13MP main sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor on the back. On the front, the Nokia 2.4 has a 5MP camera that is housed inside the notch. It runs Android 10 without any skin on top right now but the Android 11 update should be available soon.

In my review, I found the Nokia 2.4 to be a decent phone and its biggest selling point is the stock Android software that is quite fast and does not bring unnecessary apps preloaded. And not just the stock Android, the Nokia 2.4 comes with promised Android firmware updates for at least two years -- something that other brands cannot claim on their heavily-customised smartphones.

But while the software part is strong, the hardware falls short in the race. The display is big. Check. The cameras are good for the price. Check. But the processor is underpowered considering other devices in the segment have better and more powerful processors inside to support as many and as heavy tasks as the user wants these phones to handle.

The Nokia 2.4 was launched for Rs 10,399 last year but it has seen several discounts on various sales. The device was up for grabs for as low as Rs 7,000 combined with bank offers and cashbacks. It is back to its original price on leading e-commerce websites again but it will not be long that Nokia 2.4 gets discounted again.