OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 receiving OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 hotfix update, brings new UI changes, March security update

Highlights OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 11 (v11.0.0.2) stable version for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series smartphone users.

The update includes the March Android security patch and several improvements to the camera.

The update also fixes issues faced in the earlier version of the Android 11 based update.

OnePlus' plans to roll out the Android 11 based OxygenOS version to OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series users hit a snag earlier this month. After briefly halting the rollout due to some issues, OnePlus is now making the update available to the users yet again.

Launched late in March, the OxygenOS 11 stable update caused issues with the battery as well as the camera quality on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T devices. Now that the bugs have been fixed, another stable OxygenOS 11 update is now available for the particular series of smartphones by OnePlus.

The update was observed in recent posts on the OnePlus Community forums, as noted by XDA developers. Termed v11.0.0.2, the new OxygenOS 11 stable version comes with the aforementioned bug fixes as well as the March 2021 Android security patches.

It is being rolled out for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series in a staged fashion. This means that the update will be available to a limited number of users at first. A broader rollout will follow in the next few days.

Here are all the updates that the new OxygenOS 11 brings to the two OnePlus series of smartphones,

System updates

New UI visual design

Optimised stability for some third-party applications

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.03

Updated GMS package to 2021.01

Camera

Updated the camera UI with more optimisations for some function paths

New HEVC codec to reduce video storage size

New third-party app access to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview

New functions for the shutter button - quick access to recording mode, zoom in or zoom out

New playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

Display

New Insight clock style that changes as per the phone usage data

New Canvas feature to automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on the phone

New shortcut key for Dark Mode under quick setting

New automatic turn on the feature for Dark Mode

Game Space

New gaming tools box for Fnatic mode while gaming

New quick reply feature for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram when in gaming mode

New mis-touch prevention feature.

Shelf

New, clearer shelf interface design

New weather widget with smarter animation effects

Gallery

New Story function to automatically form weekly videos with camera clicks in storage

Optimised loading speed of the gallery, faster image preview.