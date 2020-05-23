OnePlus 8 Pro vs Huawei P40 Pro+: Battle of flagships

Highlights Huawei P40 Pro+ comes with quad curved display and ceramic at the back.

OnePlus 8 Pro features a burden-less design which impresses in looks and build quality.

The two phones offer powerful hardware including flagship chipsets and cameras.

OnePlus recently launched its new flagship, the OnePlus 8 Pro in India. The phone offers top-of-the-line specs and design to rival the very best phones available in the market right now. Recently we also saw the launch of Huawei's flagship for 2020 the P40 Pro+. In other words, in 2020, these are two flagship phones from OnePlus and Huawei.

Of the two, the OnePlus 8 Pro has already been launched in India, and it will be going on sale by the end of this month. Pre-orders are on, and people can buy the phone. The Huawei P40 Pro+ has been launched in China and its global launch could happen soon. In India too the phone may launch in the coming weeks.

Here is how the two phones compare in terms of specs and features.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Huawei P40 Pro+: Design and display

Both the Huawei P40 Pro+ and OnePlus 8 Pro seem to be solid offerings when it comes to the design. Both offer a premium design and use expensive material as the base elements for their designs. Yet, there are differences.

While the OnePlus 8 Pro features the company's all-new burden-less design with metal and glass at the heart of it, for the P40 Pro+ Huawei uses metal and ceramic as the materials of choice. This may give the P40 Pro+ a more premium feel something we will figure out while reviewing the phone -- but also likely makes it heavier in comparison to the OnePlus 8 Pro. In fact, the difference is quite stark as the Huawei P40 Pro+ weighs hefty 226 grams, while the OnePlus 8 Pro weighs 199 grams.

This is despite the OnePlus 8 Pro featuring a bigger 6.78-inch panel -- as opposed to the P40 Pro+ which gets a 6.58-inch display. The two also differ slightly when it comes to supported refresh rates, with the OnePlus 8 Pro capable of refreshing visuals at 120Hz while the Huawei P40 Pro+ only going up to 90Hz.

Apart from this, there are many similarities between the two displays, with both OLED panels capable of churning out up to QHD+ resolutions. However, one distinct advantage that the P40 Pro+ has over the competition is that it features quad curves on it, making it look nothing like what already exists in the market.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Huawei P40 Pro+: What's under the hood?

The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of the most powerful phones in the market right now, and packs within its frame all the muscle you'd need to blaze through apps of daily use, games and or benchmarks if they are your thing. The phone's impressive performance is down to a mix of two factors: Flagship hardware tasked to run a really clean copy of Android 10-based Oxygen OS -- which brings a number of impressive features to the table.

For hardware, the OnePlus 8 pro gets Qualcomm's most powerful chipset to date, the Snapdragon 865 SoC which the company has paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM -- claimed to be up to 30 per cent faster and 20 per cent more energy-efficient than previous memory standards. There's also up to 256GB of storage (128GB in base variant) depending on your variant of choice. The phone is 5G ready and has been announced to support the same in all regions where the device can find a relevant network to latch on to.

The Huawei P40 Pro+ also gets really impressive core hardware. Under the hood, the phone comes running Huawei's own Kirin 990 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The chipset, Huawei claims, brings not only oodles of raw processing power to the table, but also a platform to power a number of key AI features -- including many for its cameras. For storage, the P40 Pro+ gets 512GB of memory for storing photos, videos and games.

On performance, the OnePlus 8 Pro seems to have an advantage.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Huawei P40 Pro+: Battle of the cameras

This one is likely an advantage to the P40 Pro. The camera system is arguably the top feature of the P40 Pro+ as the phone uses a Leica Ultra Vision camera set-up that comprises of a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 40-megapixel secondary lens, an 8-megapixel periscope lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, a ToF sensor and finally a colour temperature sensor too -- making it a total of 6 sensors on-board for photography.

The Ultra Vision Sensor included in the device is Huawei's largest CMOS sensor to date. Measuring 1/1.28 inches diagonally, it supports pixel binning to achieve a pixel size of 2.44m using this technology. The phone also supports 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x maximum digital zoom.

The OnePlus 8 Pro also gets some cool camera hardware, possibly the best seen on a OnePlus phone to date. This is because, with the OnePlus 8 Pro, the company has completely overhauled the camera set-up and equipped the phone with a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 lens that has a large 1/1.4" sensor which should help users click photos with more detail, even in low light.

Next to this lens is another 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens that boasts of a 120-degree field of view. The two have been paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 5-megapixel colour filter lens. From the set-up, the main camera in this phone supports both EIS and OIS, while the telephoto lens only gets OIS.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Huawei P40 Pro+: Battery and wireless charging

Keeping the lights on the OnePlus 8 Pro is a 4510mAh battery pack which for the first time can be charged wirelessly at 30W using the company's Warp Charge 30 Wireless dock. It promises to fill up half the battery in 30 minutes of charge. There's also support for wired Warp 30T charging which OnePlus claims can charge half the battery in just 23 minutes.

The P40 Pro+ is even faster, at least on paper. It has a 4,200 mAh battery that comes with support for 40W wired charging over USB Type-C as well as 40W super-fast wireless charging.