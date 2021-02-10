OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro may ship with charger, no Apple or Samsung surprise here

Highlights OnePlus, unlike Apple and Samsung, may include the charging adapter in the box.

OnePlus 9 Pro said to pack 4500mAh battery which will be marginally smaller than the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 9, on the other hand, is expected to ship with a bigger battery unit.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are the latest smartphones expected to be announced in the coming months from the house of OnePlus. One good news is that the new OnePlus 9 series smartphone may ship with charging adapters after all if a new leak is believed.

According to Max Jambor of AllAboutSamsung blog, both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will ship with 4500mAh battery. This means that the OnePlus 9 Pro will ship with a slightly smaller battery pack when compared to the OnePlus 8 Pro. However, compared to the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 9 may see a bump in battery capacity. The OnePlus 8 shipped with a 4300mAh battery unit last year. Max posted an image on Twitter with 4500mAh on it with the tweet reading, "9 and 9 Pro."

However, the bigger relief for OnePlus fans is the company will ship the charging adapter in the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro retail box. This means that OnePlus enthusiasts looking forward to the launch of OnePlus 9 series do not have to be worried by any surprise, similar to how Apple and Samsung recent launches have been.

At the moment, there's isn't much info on fast charging support but we expect both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro to come with 65W charging support.

Based on leaks so far, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to ship with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 processor with 120Hz refresh rate support on display. The OnePlus 9 is said to feature a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ display while the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to ship with a 6.78-inch QHD+ curved display. A recent leak hinted that the OnePlus 9 series would also support wireless charging.

Earlier this week, the OnePlus 9 Pro was leaked in images purportedly confirming Hasselblad-branded camera setup at the back. The photos leaked via YouTuber Dave Lee show a setup comprising of a wide-angle sensor alongside an ultra-wide sensor and a telephoto sensor. Notably, this won't be the first Hasselblad tie-up with a smartphone brand. Earlier, the Hasselblad brand came with a true zoom mod for the Moto Z in 2017.