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FCNR(B) inflows could reach $85 bn including ECBs, OFCBs, says SBI Research

FCNR(B) inflows could reach $85 bn including ECBs, OFCBs, says SBI Research

Foreign currency inflows under the RBI’s special mobilisation scheme could reach $85 billion, including FCNR(B) deposits, OFCBs and ECBs, despite the scheme being shortened by a month, SBI Research said. FCNR(B) deposits alone have crossed $52 billion, with the research house projecting total mobilisation of $65-70 billion under the deposit scheme by its end.

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Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Aug 15, 2026 11:41 AM IST
FCNR(B) inflows could reach $85 bn including ECBs, OFCBs, says SBI ResearchThe RBI has decided that the swap facility for FCNR(B) deposits will be available only for deposits mobilised until August 31, compared with the earlier September 30 deadline.

Foreign currency inflows under the Reserve Bank of India’s special mobilisation scheme could reach as much as $85 billion, including FCNR(B) deposits, overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs) and external commercial borrowings (ECBs), even after the scheme was shortened by a month, according to SBI Research.

FCNR(B) deposits alone had mobilised $52.3 billion as of August 13, while OFCBs stood at $2.8 billion and ECBs at $1.7 billion. Together, the three sources had mobilised $56.8 billion, according to the SBI Research report released on Independence Day.

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SBI Research expects FCNR(B) deposits to reach $65-70 billion by the end of the scheme. When OFCBs and ECBs are included, total mobilisation could rise to $80-85 billion, it said.

The pace of mobilisation has accelerated sharply since the scheme was introduced. The first $20 billion of overall inflows took 38 days to mobilise, while the next $20 billion came in just 14 days. In the 13 days between August 1 and August 13 alone, around $16 billion was mobilised, taking the cumulative total to $56.8 billion.

Indicator Amount / Detail
FCNR(B) deposits mobilised $52.3 billion
OFCBs mobilised $2.8 billion
ECBs mobilised $1.7 billion
Total mobilisation $56.8 billion
Expected FCNR(B) mobilisation $65–70 billion
Expected total mobilisation including OFCBs & ECBs $80–85 billion
RBI foreign currency assets recouped $31.2 billion
Share of mobilisation recouped by RBI 55%
FCNR(B) scheme deadline August 31, 2026
Swap facility availability Until September 11, 2026

Source: SBI Research, August 15, 2026

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RBI shortens scheme by one month

The RBI has decided that the swap facility for FCNR(B) deposits will be available only for deposits mobilised until August 31, compared with the earlier September 30 deadline. The window for availing swaps with the RBI has also been brought forward to September 11 from October 16.

Despite the one-month truncation, SBI Research said the pace of mobilisation means the overall corpus could still reach the projected levels. The report described the decision to shorten the scheme as prudent, given that the targeted corpus could be achieved within the stipulated period.

MUST READ: RBI limits FCNR(B) forex swap facility after $52.3 bn inflows; ECB, OFCB window stays open

The central bank has also already recouped a significant portion of the foreign currency assets associated with the mobilisation. RBI had recouped around $31.2 billion in foreign currency assets as of August 7, equivalent to about 55% of the total amount mobilised at that point.

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Boost to banking system liquidity

The large inflows are also strengthening resources available to the banking sector. SBI Research estimates that the conversion of proceeds from the special deposit drive could entail flows of around ₹8-9 lakh crore, or approximately $85 billion at the upper end, thereby boosting banking-sector resources and systemic liquidity.

The increase in FCNR(B) deposits could also have implications for money and bond markets. SBI Research said the net-new FCNR(B) stock could reduce banks’ need for wholesale certificates of deposit, potentially pulling down money-market and short-bond spreads. This could eventually encourage banks to extend duration, given their role as major holders of securities.

The report, however, noted that the impact on the rupee has so far not been as strong as initially expected. Despite record FCNR(B) inflows, the currency has remained under pressure and recently stabilised around ₹95-95.5 after breaching the ₹96 mark. SBI Research said a calibrated RBI policy response would remain important for managing short-term currency fluctuations and maintaining financial stability.

MUST READ: ‘We don’t enter price wars’: Capital SFB CEO on new RBI fixed deposit rules from October 1

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Aug 15, 2026 11:40 AM IST
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