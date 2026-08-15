'At least one Indian bank should...': PM Modi's ambitious target for India Inc ft. Fortune 500

MUST READ | 80th Independence Day: India to have more semiconductor plants in 7-8 yrs, says PM Modi

In his 13th consecutive Independence Day address, PM Modi said, "I want to awaken the nation, and I also want to awaken the strength of the nation. A nation is not just about the government... a nation is made up of every citizen. We often hear about the Fortune 500 companies. Why shouldn’t 50 of those Fortune 500 companies be from India in the coming decade? Why should this not be our goal? Today, our banking sector is flourishing. Why shouldn’t an Indian bank have its flag flying among the world’s top banks? At least one Indian bank should be among the world’s top five banks. We have made significant progress in the pharmaceutical sector as well. But the need of the hour is that, among the world’s five largest pharmaceutical companies, the name of at least one Indian pharmaceutical company should resonate. India must establish its place among them."

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VIDEO | Independence Day 2026: Addressing the nation from ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi, says, "I want to awaken the nation, and I also want to awaken the strength of the nation. A nation is not just about the government... a nation is made up of every citizen. We often hear… pic.twitter.com/bnU1Kav4xu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2026

DO CHECKOUT | Delhi weather update: Morning showers likely at Red Fort on 80th Independence Day, says IMD

Besides this, he also outlined Shakti ki Sapt Dhara, i.e., seven key focus areas for India's development going ahead. These included manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, technology and innovation, Gati-Shakti, Raksha Shakti, the green and blue economy, and soft power.

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"Today, I would also like to recall that era when the nation knew, understood, and heard of India's prowess in the form of the 'Sapta Sindhu'. Now, to build a Viksit Bharat, we need a new current. Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I invoke the 'Sapta Dhara' of strength before the nation. In the coming 5 to 7 years, what could not be achieved in the last 5 to 7 decades, through the prowess and power of this Sapta Dhara, we will give the nation new heights, new momentum, and the capability to surpass new goals. Alongside this, the power and potential of our youth will be fully harnessed and integrated into nation-building," said PM Modi.