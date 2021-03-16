OnePlus 9 Pro design revealed by company, Morning Mist colour teased

Highlights OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 will be launched on March 23.

The Morning Mist colour option of the OnePlus 9 Pro sports a reflective glass at the back.

The OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 said to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC.

OnePlus 9 Pro has been revealed in full glory ahead of the company's March 23 event. The company took to Twitter to share four press renders of the OnePlus 9 Pro Morning Mist colour, which shows reflective glass at the back. The new official renders of the OnePlus 9 Pro confirm premium finish at the back while also reveal the front panel design, which was not leaked so far. The front panel can be seen featuring a camera embedded in the display on the left side.

The new official renders of the OnePlus 9 Pro also show metal frames with antenna bands running on sides at some places. Confirming what leaked renders revealed, the OnePlus 9 Pro (OnePlus 9) is likely to sport minimalistic branding with the company logo only thing that is embossed at the back panel. The rear panel can be seen featuring the quad cameras with Hasselblad branding. The right panel can be seen featuring a power button and an alert slider. The left panel can also be seen featuring volume rockers. Going by the leaks so far, it seems that the three colour options that were leaked recently will come with different design themes. The leaked Astral Black colour of the OnePlus 9 Pro appears to sport a Sandstone feel at the back. The OnePlus 9 Pro is said to come in Astral Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green colours, where the company has now confirmed the Morning Mist colour option. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 is said to come in Stellar Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist colours.

OnePlus 9 Pro in Morning Mist colour

OnePlus March 23 event: OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus Watch likely

The company has confirmed that the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be unveiled at the March 23 event. However, the OnePlus Watch, the first smartwatch from the brand, could be the "One more thing" that could also be announced on the same day.

The dedicated launch page for the OnePlus 9 Pro has shown off the retail box of the OnePlus 9 series, and it seems to include the Hasselblad logo as well. OnePlus had announced an exclusive partnership with Hasselblad earlier this month and confirmed a long-term tie-up which would mean that we will continue to see Hasselblad branding across the next few smartphones from OnePlus.

OnePlus 9 Pro: What we know so far

The OnePlus 9 Pro is said to come with an all-new LTPO display which we have seen on rival smartphones. Several leaks have tipped that the flagship smartphone will sport QHD+ screen resolution with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 are likely to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with 5G support. Going by the leaks so far, the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to pack a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed that the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with a charging adapter in the retail box.

The company has also confirmed the custom Sony IMX789 sensor on the OnePlus 9 series. Recently, the company also revealed the Sony IMX766 sensor for the new series.

Stay tuned to India Today Tech for more news around the upcoming OnePlus 9 series.