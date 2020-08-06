OnePlus Nord costs Rs 27,999, you can get it for Rs 26,499 in Amazon Prime Days sale: Here is how

Highlights OnePlus Nord going on sale today during Amazon Prime Days sale.

OnePlus Nord brings a quad camera set-up with itself.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC.

OnePlus' latest mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord, has finally gone on open sale during Amazon's Prime Day sale. As a device, the OnePlus Nord brings promise of powerful performance and a premium design, but at a price that's also not a major drain on your finances. The phone was launched earlier last month at an online event hosted entirely in augmented reality, making it the first phone launch that made use of AR.

Phone maker OnePlus has announced that the Nord will be available in three variants in India -- as opposed to two in Europe. The entry variant of the device will bring 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. This one will start retail at Rs 24,999. However, this variant won't be available during the sale for purchase.

The other two variants will be up for grabs, with the mid-level variant getting 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The price here will be slightly higher at Rs 27,999. For the top-end one, OnePlus will charge Rs 29,999. This variant gets 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. All three variants will be available in two colours -- BlueMarble and GrayOnyx.

Interestingly, during the sale, buyers will be able to get their hands on the OnePlus Nord at discounted prices with Amazon extending bank offers with the device. Buyers purchasing the phone during the sale will get Rs 1,500 off if they purchase the phone using an HDFC Bank Credit card. Debit card users of the bank can also avail of the discount, however, only if they are making the purchase through an EMI transaction.

OnePlus Nord: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel running at a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display is rated to provide 408ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. For protection, the display is covered by a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Beneath the surface, there's a rather powerful mid-range chipset in the Snapdragon 756G which has been paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 2.1 storage. This hardware is tasked to run a clean copy of OxygenOS 10 operating system based on Android 10.

For cameras, the phone is getting a quad-camera set-up that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) + Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support. This sits next to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119 field-of-view (FOV), a 5-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel depth sensor unit. The front camera is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor.

Keeping the lights on is a 4115 mAh rechargeable battery with support for fast 30-watt recharge via the USB Type-C port. For sensors, the phone gets an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. For security, there's an in-display fingerprint and face unlock. In terms of connectivity, the phone brings dual-band WiFi and support for 5G.