Oppo F19 with 5000mAh battery, 48-megapixel cameras launched in India at Rs 18,990

Oppo has launched the F19 smartphone in India. The new F19 brings some good features onboard, such as the AMOLED screen and fast charging on the battery. But this phone sits below the recently launched F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G, which is why the specifications on this phone are not as powerful as what the other two Oppo phones offer. The F19 is essentially the phone meant for covering the base under Rs 20,000, especially for offline customers.

Before I tell you about the brand-new F19, let me quickly give you a short summary of what sort of phone the F19 Pro+ is. The Oppo F19 Pro+ is a stylish phone with support for 5G connectivity. There are four cameras that click good photos and the selfie camera that you will mostly like. The Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G also has a big battery that supports 50W fast charging.

Oppo F19 price in India

The Oppo F19 costs Rs 18,990 for the single memory variant. The phone comes in Prism Black and Midnight Blue colourways. There are a bunch of offers on the phone that will go live along with the first sale that will take place on April 9. You will get the Enco W11 wireless earbuds at Rs 1,299 instead of the original cost of Rs 3,999. The Oppo Enco W31 will be up for grabs for Rs 2,499 instead of Rs 5,900. There is 7.5 per cent cashback on the purchase of the Oppo F19 on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Standard Chartered cards. There is no-cost EMI on certain banks. The Oppo Upgrade programme will allow you to buy this phone by paying only 70 per cent of the total cost.

Oppo F19 specifications

The Oppo F19 comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a punch-hole system on the top. However, the Oppo F19 lacks a high refresh rate. The display is stuck at 60Hz, which means you will not be able to enjoy smooth scrolling among other benefits of having a 90Hz or a 120Hz screen. Inside the punch-hole is a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter.

The main camera system has three cameras. The main one is a 48-megapixel shooter, while the other two are 2-megapixel macro snapper and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Oppo F19 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor inside. It is a seasoned processor but the performance from it is more or less centric to the budget segment. There is 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage on the phone with support for a microSD card.

The Oppo F19 comes with a 5000mAh battery. Oppo is touting the battery and charging system as the biggest selling point of the F19. The Oppo F19 has 33W fast charging, which is rated to top the battery up in around 72 minutes. The smartphone comes with Android 11-based ColorOS 11 software.