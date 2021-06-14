Paytm now lets users book Covid-19 vaccine slots through the app, here is how

Highlights Paytm has announced Vaccine Appointment Booking on the app.

Feature will let Paytm users search and book for a vaccination slot near to them.

The app will display availability for both Covaxin and Covishield.

In an effort to enable its users to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Paytm has announced the launch of vaccine slot booking service on its platform. With this, the fintech major will let its users book appointments for Covid-19 vaccination through its app.

Following the launch, Paytm users will now be able to search and book their vaccination slots at the nearest centre through the Paytm app. The app will display centres and slots for both the prevalent vaccine types - Covaxin and Covishield.

The service will only be the second of its kind, after the government's own CoWin portal, which is currently the only way to book one's Covid-19 vaccine appointment. The vaccination slot booking service comes in addition to Paytm's Vaccine Finder service on the app.

How to book a Covid-19 vaccine slot through Paytm?

(Image: India Today)

Users can book their vaccine slot under Covid-19 Vaccine Slot Finder option in the Paytm app. Earlier, the option only let users find vaccine slots in their nearby vaccination centres. It now has a third step that mentions the appointment booking capability.

Users can first search the centres near to them through their area PIN code or by the district. They can further filter options through the choices for age groups, 18 to 44 years or 45+ years, and the dose they are supposed to get - first or second.

They can then proceed to choose their favoured time slot to get their vaccine shot. In case slots for the vaccine are not available in their area, users can also use the app to be notified of its availability as and when it pops up.

With the Indian government enabling third-party services like Paytm to help Indians book vaccine appointments, the intent to expand on the vaccination drive is clear. Through various mediums, the government also urges those eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to protect themselves and those around them.



