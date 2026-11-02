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Karbonn Rebel vs Rebel Pro preview: The bigger battery and faster display are on different phones

Karbonn Rebel vs Rebel Pro preview: The bigger battery and faster display are on different phones

Karbonn’s Rebel and Rebel Pro are scheduled to launch in India on November 2. Compare their battery sizes, charging, displays and software promises while final prices and sale details are awaited.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026, 6:20 AM IST
Karbonn’s return is scheduled for November 2
1/5

Karbonn has scheduled the Rebel and Rebel Pro for an India launch on November 2, with availability through Amazon. Pre-launch listings reveal several specifications, but final prices and sale arrangements still need to be checked against the launch announcement.

The larger battery is in the Rebel
2/5

The Rebel is listed with a 7,000mAh battery and 18W wired charging. The Rebel Pro pairs a smaller 6,000mAh battery with 20W charging, so the Pro name does not indicate a larger battery in this lineup.

The Pro puts the emphasis on refresh rate
3/5

The Rebel has a 6.75-inch HD+ display with listed brightness of 650 nits. The Pro’s 6.7-inch HD+ LCD is advertised at 120Hz and 720 nits. The base model’s refresh rate was not specified in the preview.

Android 16 comes with software promises
4/5

Both phones are listed with Android 16 and a promise of no preloaded bloatware. The listed software commitment is two OS upgrades and two years of security patches, subject to the final terms for each model.

A headphone socket is part of the package
5/5

Both models retain a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Pro preview lists USB-C charging with a 20W adapter and cable in the box, giving buyers a clearer picture of the included accessories.

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