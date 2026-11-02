Karbonn Rebel vs Rebel Pro preview: The bigger battery and faster display are on different phones

Karbonn has scheduled the Rebel and Rebel Pro for an India launch on November 2, with availability through Amazon. Pre-launch listings reveal several specifications, but final prices and sale arrangements still need to be checked against the launch announcement.
The Rebel is listed with a 7,000mAh battery and 18W wired charging. The Rebel Pro pairs a smaller 6,000mAh battery with 20W charging, so the Pro name does not indicate a larger battery in this lineup.
The Rebel has a 6.75-inch HD+ display with listed brightness of 650 nits. The Pro’s 6.7-inch HD+ LCD is advertised at 120Hz and 720 nits. The base model’s refresh rate was not specified in the preview.
Both phones are listed with Android 16 and a promise of no preloaded bloatware. The listed software commitment is two OS upgrades and two years of security patches, subject to the final terms for each model.
Both models retain a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Pro preview lists USB-C charging with a 20W adapter and cable in the box, giving buyers a clearer picture of the included accessories.