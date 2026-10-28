M6 vs M5 MacBook Pro: What changes in Apple’s 14 inch laptop and which familiar features stay on the list?

The base M6 MacBook Pro has a 12 core CPU and a 12 core GPU. The earlier base M5 model has 10 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. This comparison concerns those 14 inch models, rather than the separate Pro or Max chip tiers.
Apple says M6 delivers up to 30% faster graphics and up to 25% faster performance in selected AI workloads than M5. These are Apple’s test results, with specific configurations and workloads. They should not be read as an identical gain in every application.
Both models offer 16GB to 32GB of unified memory. Apple lists M6 bandwidth at 153GB per second with 16GB RAM, rising to 170GB per second with 24GB or 32GB. M5 is listed at 153GB per second. The higher M6 figure therefore depends on the memory configuration.
M6 brings Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 to the 14 inch MacBook Pro, replacing the M5 model’s Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Using newer wireless capabilities also depends on compatible networks and accessories; the laptop alone cannot set the connection’s performance.
Apple advertises up to 24 hours of battery life for both generations. The M6 model retains a Liquid Retina XDR display and a 12MP Center Stage camera. Preorders begin October 28, with availability from November 6, 2026; actual battery life varies by use.