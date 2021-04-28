Realme 8 5G to go on first sale today, check price, specifications

Highlights Realme 8 5G will go on sale today on Flipkart and Realme store.

The Realme 8 5G comes with a Dimensity 700 SoC inside.

Realme 8 5G comes at a starting price of Rs 14,999.

Realme 8 5G, one of the cheapest 5G smartphones in India, will go on sale for the first time today. The new smartphone comes with a Dimensity 700 processor inside, which is among the most affordable 5G chipsets. The smartphone is a 5G version of the Realme 8 that the company launched some time back. But, besides being a 5G version, the Realme 8 5G brings features such as a 90Hz display that some people may find more appealing. The phone also has a setup of three cameras on the back and a 5000mAh battery.

The new Realme 8 5G also looks very different from the regular Realme 8. That is because, unlike the Realme 8 4G variant, the Realme 8 5G does not have a shiny back with the "Dare to Leap" branding. The Realme 8 5G looks a lot subtler than the 4G variant, and I think most people will go for that look on a phone. The Realme 8 5G comes in a polycarbonate body in two colours; Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue.

Realme 8 5G price and sale

Realme 8 5G costs Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM version and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM version. The phone will be available to buy from Flipkart and Realme's online store. However, delivery of non-essential items in some areas is restricted, which is why you should check if your location is serviceable before making the purchase.

Realme 8 5G specifications

Display: The Realme 8 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 90.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Processor: Powering the Realme 8 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

RAM: You get 4GB and 8GB RAM options on the Realme 8 5G.

Storage: There is only one storage option of 128GB, but you can add a microSD card of 1TB.

Rear Cameras: Realme 8 5G has a triple-camera system on the back, that comprises a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Front Camera: Inside the punch-hole system is the 16-megapixel camera on the Realme 8 5G.

Battery: The Realme 8 5G packs a 5000mAh battery, and it supports only 18W fast charging.

Operating System: The Realme 8 5G runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

Realme 8 5G features

The major problem with Android sometimes is the lack of adequate RAM. That is why the Realme 8 5G has an interesting feature called dynamic RAM expansion technology. This feature allocates some memory from the flash storage (ROM) and adds to the RAM you have on the phone. With the help of that, 4GB becomes 5GB while 8GB turns into 11GB. This system is helpful when your phone starts to freeze.

You also get the Super Nightscape feature on the Realme 8 5G, which you can use for low-light photography. This mode will help you click bright photos even when the surroundings do not allow that. The Realme 8 5G also has a Super Power Saving Mode, allowing you to use the phone for a longer time.