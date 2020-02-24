Realme X50 Pro 5G goes official in India at Rs 37,999: First Snapdragon 865-powered phone showcases the 5G prowess

Highlights The Realme X50 Pro 5G is the first 5G phone in India.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM.

Realme has also announced Realme Band and Realme TV.

Realme X50 Pro 5G is now official. Touted as India's first 5G phone, the X50 Pro 5G packs a flurry of top-of-the-line internals, including the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 90Hz display, and 64-megapixel quad rear cameras. The most interesting feature is 5G support on the smartphone that kick-starts the wave of 5G phones in India, although there is no infrastructure for 5G connectivity in the country. We have been anticipating the launch of 5G in India ever since the network was commercially rolled out in the US, South Korea, the UK, and China among other nations. India may take some more time for 5G but it is imminent, which is what makes the Realme X50 Pro 5G future-proof. But, more on this later.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Price in India

The Realme X50 Pro will be available in India at a price of Rs 37,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, Rs 39,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and Rs 44,999 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard memory. It comes in Moss Green and Rusty Red colours. It will go on sale starting today on Flipkart and realme.com.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Specifications

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is a 5G phone that will support both NSA and SA modes but this means a little for Indian consumers as of now until 5G is launched. But if you travel abroad, you can use 5G on the Realme X50 Pro 5G. Realme claims the X50 Pro 5G can switch between 4G and 5G networks, in the areas where the latter is available, using what is called Smart 5G'. There is also dual-channel network acceleration, which is claimed to deliver a maximum speed of 1.5Gbps.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. Realme has packed what is called Turbo write, a feature that will speed up file transfers. For graphics, the Realme X50 Pro 5G packs an Adreno 650 processor. The Realme X50 Pro 5G sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Samsung Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 90 per cent. It is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G houses four cameras at the back a 64-megapixel main sensor with and aperture of f/1.8 that can offer 20x zoom capability, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.3 and a field of view of 119 degrees, a 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.5 sensor, and a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. The Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with camera features such as Portrait Distortion Correction, HyperText, Ultra 64MP Mode, Ultra NightScape, Super NightScape, Panoramic view, Expert mode, Tripod mode, Timelapse, Portrait mode, HDR, Ultra Wide mode, Ultra Macro mode, AI scene recognition, AI Beauty, Filter, Chroma Boost, Slow Motion, Bokeh Effect Control.

For selfies, there are two cameras that reside in the punch-hole on the front. There is a 32-megapixel wide-angle Sony IMX616 sensor with 5P lens an aperture of f/2.5 and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. The front cameras also support the Portrait mode on photos and videos.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G runs Realme UI based on Android 10. Realme UI was preloaded on the Realme C3 out of the box and brings the features of Android 10, such as the dark mode. The smartphone packs a 4200mAh battery under the hood that supports 65W SuperDart Charge technology, which has debuted in India. Realme claims this fast charging technology can fill the battery fully in 30 minutes.

Realme TV, Realme Band, and more

At the launch event, Realme India CEO outlined the company's vision for India. Not only the 5G, but the company is also expanding into IoT devices. Realme wants to become a lifestyle brand and has launched products such as the Realme Buds Air previously. Its latest push encapsulates the launch of the Realme's first wearable, a fitness band called Realme Band, and Realme's first smart television, the Realme TV, which will be launched sometime in Q2 in India. Sheth said there is "something exciting" slated for March 5 - we guess it is the Realme TV.

But it goes far beyond. Realme, in a short video played during the event, showed off products such as smartwatches, smart screens, smart speakers, t-shirts, backpacks, headphones, and more that will be launched in the future. All these products categorised under Personal', Home', and Travel' will be managed by the Realme Link app that was released recently.