Redmi Note 10 series India launch: Here is a look at the expected specifications

Highlights Redmi Note 10 series will launch in March.

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch through social media posts.

Redmi Note 10 may come with smoother display.

Xiaomi is planning to launch the Redmi Note 10 series next month. The smartphone maker has already announced that the launch will take place in March. There is a lot of hype around the Note 10 series, especially with Xiaomi hinting that this will be one of the first Note series smartphones to feature smoother refresh rate. The series is known to be high on value and has been highly successful in India. The Note series smartphones have been able to offer some impressive specs over the years despite maintaining an aggressive price tag.

The Redmi Note 10 series will look to continue the legacy of the Note series by adopting a similar approach. The Note 10 series will compete against some of the already existing budget smartphones in India as well as the upcoming smartphones from Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo and others.

Redmi Note series launch date

Xiaomi has already started promoting the smartphone aggressively on its social media platforms. A teaser posted by the company confirmed that the series will be launched in March. Xiaomi didn't reveal the launch date of the smartphone but confirmed that the "2021 smartphone of the year" is coming soon. Last year, Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max in India in the same month. However, the sale of both the smartphones were delayed due to COVID-19 and disruption in supply chains because of that.

Redmi Note series expected specifications

Xiaomi has also hinted at the specifications of the Redmi Note series saying that it is "unlike anything anyone's ever seen before". The smartphone is likely to be powered by a mid-range chipset, most probably the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The Redmi Note series was equipped with a 90Hz display but Xiaomi has suggested that the new smartphone can come with 120Hz screens.

As far as the camera specifications go, the Redmi Note 10 series will come with a 64MP primary camera along with an ultra-wide lens, a depth sensor and a macro sensor. The phone is also expected to feature NFC support. There are reports that the smartphone can pack a 5,050mAh battery on the phone along with multiple storage configurations of up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Both the smartphones are likely to be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. However, none of these details have been confirmed.