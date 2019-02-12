Xiaomi 'I Love Mi Days' sale: Check offers on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro and more

Xiaomi is back with another sale. Called 'I Love Mi Days', the sale is already underway and will run till February 13. During the 'I Love Mi Days' sale period, Xiaomi will be selling Redmi 6, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, among others with massive discounts. Other than the smartphones, several other Xiaomi products like Mi Band HRX edition, Mi TV 4A Pro etc. are also available at a discount. The sale is currently live on Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com.

During the 'I Love Mi Days' sale, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available for Rs 12,999, down from Rs 13,599. The 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant of Redmi Note 6 Pro can be purchased for Rs 14,999. All three e-tailers are offering no-cost EMI plans on the Redmi Note 6 Pro, alongside exchange discounts and various bank offers.

Also Read: LG Q9 Android One smartphone with Snapdragon 835 unveiled; here're the details

Also Read: Oppo R19 images leaked online; hints at 48-megapixel camera sensor, gradient finish

The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the hugely popular Redmi Note 5 Pro is available at Rs 12,999 and comes with no-cost EMI offers, exchange discounts, and bank offers. The 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage version of Redmi 6 can be bought for Rs 8,499 during the 'I Love Mi Days' sale. The flagship Poco F1 is available at a discounted price of Rs 17,999 as part of this sale. The 6GB RAM and the 128GB storage configuration can be purchased for Rs 20,999, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant can be had for Rs 24,999.

During the 'I Love Mi Days' sale, buyers can also get the Mi Band HRX Edition at a discounted price of Rs 1,299. The 43-inch model of Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro can be had for Rs 22,999 whereas the 49 inch model of Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro is available for Rs 30,999. Discounts are also available on Xiaomi Mi speakers, earphones, power banks and other accessories.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Vodafone launches Rs 351 recharge plan with unlimited calling, but there's a catch

Also Read: Oppo K1 to go on sale today at 12 pm; all you need to know about this affordable gaming smartphone

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 third flash sale today at Amazon; check out all features, offers