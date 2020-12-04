Redmi Note 9 Power with Snapdragon 662 SoC tipped for December 15 India launch

Highlights Redmi Note 9 Power could launch in India on December 15.

Redmi Note 9 Power could get Snapdragon 662 SoC.

The phone could get a quad camera set-up.

After launching new Note 9 series smartphones in China, Redmi is all set to launch a new device in India also -- the Redmi Note 9 Power. And interestingly, the phone is only a few days away from launch with Redmi deciding on December 15 India release for the device.

The information comes courtesy of Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), who claims the device will launch in India on December 15 if Xiaomi does not change its plans. For now, there's little information about the internals of the device. However, earlier reports have suggested it could be a rebrand of Redmi Note 9 4G launched in China earlier last month.

Previous leaks have also claimed that the phone will come to India with a few changes, with the Note 9 Power using a quad-camera set-up on the back instead of the triple-lens set-up on the Redmi Note 9 4G. Reports suggest that the phone will bring with itself a quad-camera set-up that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens sat next to an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth-of-field lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Apart from this, the rest of the specifications on the device are said to be the same as the Redmi Note 9 4G launched in China, as the phone is expected to get a Snapdragon 662 chipset with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that will be paired with a minimum of 4GB of RAM. The panel on the device is expected to be a 6.53-inch LCD which comes with support for FullHD+ resolution and a 120Hz touch sampling rate (refresh rate is 60Hz).

The phone will also come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera is inside a notch. Powering the phone will be a big 6,000mAh battery bundled with an 18W fast charger. This model also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and stereo speakers.

Reports also claim that the Poco M3 which was first introduced in Europe is also expected to come to India very soon. Interestingly, the Poco M3 has also been spotted on Google Play Console with the model number M2010J19CI by the tipster, Mukul Sharma.

The Poco M3 comes with a design that features a triple rear camera system at the back and an interesting dual-tone finish on the back. The Poco M3 also features a waterdrop notch for its selfie camera and appears to bear a noticeable chin. The phone also comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the right, with the phone's volume buttons placed just above it. The back panel also features Poco's logo and also plays host to the triple cameras module and an LED flash.